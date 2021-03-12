BRIGHTEN UP: Upbeat news from around the region

Bundaberg is full of positive news and that is something to celebrate, which is why we are bringing you a weekly dose of good news stories from around the region.

Here are just some of the things that happened recently that made us smile.

Wellbeing from the ground up at new Bundy farm

With two decades of experience working in the education industry and helping young children who live with disabilities, Kamala Paech has built a farm specialising in animal therapy programs.

The Branyan-based business called From the Ground Up Wellbeing Farm offers a diverse range of programs designed to meet the requirements of clients and is open to NDIS participants of all ages.

The wellbeing farm assists people living with disabilities, developmental delays, depression, anxiety or post-traumatic stress disorder through animal assisted learning and support.

With the help of their animals who were rescued or in need of a loving home, Kamala said she can tailor sessions to suit each individual client and their needs.

Find out more about the heartwarming sentiment behind the farm by clicking here.

From the Ground Up Wellbeing Farm owner Kamala Paech has started offering animal and nature supported therapy programs for people living with disabilities and mental health.

New up-market fish and chip shop opens

With a desire to transform the trope of a greasy takeaway shop, an experienced restaurant owner has opened a high-end fish and chip store in Bundaberg.

With years of hospitality experience under his apron Scott Goodwin has previously run restaurants, cafes and Subway stores but now he has a new venture underway.

Finding its home on Bourbong St, The Fish and Chip Factory first opened its doors this week and Mr Goodwin said the public support has already been incredible.

Read the full story behind the new eatery by clicking here.

Bringing his years of experience in the kitchen to Bourbong St, Scott Goodwin has opened up his own fish and chip shop. Picture: Rhylea Millar

Full steam ahead for Railway Hotel

Stephen "Pato" Paterson has been working in pubs and hotels for almost 50 years and now the wheels are in motion for his new venture as he takes on the Railway Hotel.

Positing to the Railway Hotel Bundaberg Facebook page, the business is looking for vibrant, friendly and passionate front of house staff and chefs to join the team on a full-time and casual basis.

The post said experience in bar, gaming or retail will be advantageous for candidates wishing to apply.

"We will to thank everybody for their overwhelming support in recent weeks and are truly humbled by each and every message received," the post reads.

"As we are currently in a transition period, your patience is sincerely appreciated while we get things up and running."

Stay up to date with the pub's progress and see more about the role requirements by clicking here.

Stephen “Pato” Paterson has been working in pubs and hotels for almost 50 years and now the wheels are in motion for his new venture as he takes on the Railway Hotel.

Business Blooms: Florist gives life to dried flower arrangements

While a talented Bundaberg florist has been working in the field for years, her love for flowers has only grown and now she is launching a new business specialising in dried arrangements.

You may recognise Emma Stegman from her role as the head florist for One Little Farm and now she has started her own side hustle - Blooming Bespoke.

Launching her business website this week, Ms Stegman will be creating one of a kind dried flower arrangements for special events and in bunch releases.

The 21-year-old local who lives with autism said she knew from a very young age that she wanted to pursue a career within a creative industry after struggling with conventional subjects in school.

Read the full story behind this florist's business blooming by clicking here.

Blooming Bespoke owner Emma Stegman has launched her own business selling unique bouquets of dried blooms. Picture: Rhylea Millar

Bundy students encouraged to reach for stars

Avoca State School students received a chance of a lifetime on Thursday when they heard from flight commander Colonel Mike Hopkins live from the Amateur Radio International Space Station (ARISS).

Responsible for making contact with astronauts, the ARISS connected students with crew members around the globe as part of a special amateur radio call.

Designed to inspire students to pursue a career in areas including science and technology, they were given an opportunity to ask the astronaut questions.

Astronaut Colonel Mike Hopkins strikes a rare pose as he helps repair the international space station.

