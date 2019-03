CREATING a beautiful and inspiring space to gather, work and support women had always been a dream of Jeanie Hunter's. The Cairns native was all set to build a collaborative studio at her home in Tropical North Queensland nearly 10 years ago, but a sudden relocation put that plan on hold.

After landing in Sunrise Beach, her dream finally became a reality. She renovated a dusty commercial warehouse with her husband last year and opened Lipstick Lane Atelier and Showroom in Noosaville, just months before giving birth to her third child.

"It's a boutique-co working space for creative women, an inspiring solution to the isolation of home- based business and also offers a fun, open-air workshop space,” Jeanie said.

The studio is set-up to provide work and project space for anyone in the creative industries with desks for laptops and a larger area for those requiring more space or who would like to host workshops.

"I started Lipstick Lane as a self-employed woman who was missing a community,” Jeanie said.

"The isolation of working at home on my own and the desire for professional space drove me to seek out options where I could work as a milliner with a boutique to sell my products and also offer other women the same opportunity.”

For 2019, Lipstick Lane is hosting monthly co-working open days, workshops on Saturdays, a collaboration with WINDO during International Women's Week and will soon kick off Conscious Conversations, a networking event featuring guest speakers who are passionate about sustainable and ethical living topics.

Lipstick Lane has partnered with local health and wellness company big beautiful sky to host craft workshops with the first one having just been completed. Intended to gather women together, these workshops honour the creative process and how healing it can be to weave, shape clay, hammer metal and dye.

Lipstick Lane is a home for fashion designers, jewellery makers, graphic and interior designers, writers, sculptors, painters and other artists. It also provides a safe space for women primarily involved in raising their children and who are looking for a place to nurture their first step back into either a creative passion or business.

"We have a responsibility to not only create what inspires us, but also consciously nurture ourselves as well as our art and it helps to be connected and surrounded by like-minded women,” Jeanie said. Visit https://lipstick lane.net, www.bigbeautiful sky.com for more details.