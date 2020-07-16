Menu
A brothel operator says men are beginning to return but she has lost most of her staff during the coronavirus pandemic.
Business

Brothels are running out their most important assets

by Thomas Chamberlin
16th Jul 2020 6:28 PM
A BROTHEL operator says she has lost most of her staff during the coronavirus pandemic and is now operating with only a quarter of the women.

Lynette Black, owner of Cleos on Nile, said brothels had to close in March due to COVID-19 restrictions but had since reopened.

"We've lost most of our staff," Ms Black told The Courier-Mail.

"It's hard to operate now because we have no staff.

"We've lost three quarters of our staff, we're probably down to 25 per cent," she said.

Ms Black said she couldn't say why the women had not returned.

"They might be on job keeper, or working for themselves or whatever other reasons," she said.

"Every brothel has got the same problem, hardly any girls."

Ms Black said men had returned to brothels but some didn't want to put their details on their COVID-19 register.

Lynette Black, owner of licensed brothel Cleos on Nile, says most of her staff have not returned to work. Picture: Mark Calleja
"The evening shift guys are coming in," she said.

"Obviously not everyone is staying because we don't have enough staff, or they don't want to sign their name.

Ms Black said while the Prostitution Licensing Authority had given a discount of fees it was still a difficult time.

"So many people are out of work, we're here at the stage where we can't operate properly because we have no staff," she said.

Originally published as Brisbane brothels running out of women

