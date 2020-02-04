Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
A climate protested chained himself to a fence outside Parliament House on Tuesday morning.
A climate protested chained himself to a fence outside Parliament House on Tuesday morning.
News

Activists chain themselves to Parliament House fence

by Chris Clarke
4th Feb 2020 11:06 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A PROTESTER has had to be cut free by police after they chained themselves by the neck to a fence outside Parliament House on Tuesday morning.

Climate demonstrations have ramped up again in Brisbane's CBD and dozens of protesters have converged outside Parliament House since 8am.

 

A protester chained to a fence outside Parliament House. Picture: 7 News
A protester chained to a fence outside Parliament House. Picture: 7 News

 

Police attempting to cut the protester free. Picture: 7 News
Police attempting to cut the protester free. Picture: 7 News

Traffic delays are expected in the area.

The protest has been organised by Extinction Rebellion and will continue at King George Square later today.

"Politics is broken. Big fossil fuel companies have donated millions of dollars to the major parties, to buy the laws they need to destroy the earth.

 

The Extinction Rebellion protest outside Parliament House. Picture: Steve Pohlner
The Extinction Rebellion protest outside Parliament House. Picture: Steve Pohlner

 

"The system is rigged," Extinction Rebellion posted on Facebook.

"We're here to demand climate justice. We've got a big crowd together. We're going to make the first sitting day as chaotic as possible. It's time to take direct action!

"See you at Parliament House, George Street, Meanjin (Brisbane)."

More Stories

Show More
brisbane climate change environment extinction rebellion parliament house protesters

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Small business win as big retailers come second

        premium_icon Small business win as big retailers come second

        Business Noosa Council have revealed why we won’t see a big department stores like Kmart, Chemist Warehouse in town.

        Why this man is set to clock 50,000kms on his bike

        premium_icon Why this man is set to clock 50,000kms on his bike

        News He has survived seven strokes and a broken neck and now he is cycling Australia for...

        Q and A: Pomona party girl’s horrific injury

        premium_icon Q and A: Pomona party girl’s horrific injury

        News This week’s Q and A is with Pomona party girl, Di Jackson.

        Lifesavers respond after more Fairy Pools injuries

        premium_icon Lifesavers respond after more Fairy Pools injuries

        News Sunshine Coast surf lifesavers have voiced their disapproval of people swimming in...