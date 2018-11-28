Menu
Login
Several flights between Brisbane and Sydney have been cancelled and delayed due to the Sydney storms.
Several flights between Brisbane and Sydney have been cancelled and delayed due to the Sydney storms.
Weather

Brisbane flights cancelled due to Sydney chaos

by Chris Honnery
28th Nov 2018 9:41 AM

SEVERE weather in NSW has caused flight delays and cancellations in and out of Brisbane this morning.

Most Sydney and Canberra-bound flights are experiencing hour-long delays while about six flights from Sydney to Brisbane were cancelled this morning.

Delays are expected to continue throughout the day as severe storms hit parts of NSW.

A Brisbane Airport spokesperson urged travellers to check with their airlines before heading to the airport today.

The knock-on effect on airports across the country comes after more than a month's worth of rain was dumped on Sydney within a few hours this morning, making it the city's worst November storm in 44 years.

For the latest on Brisbane Airport flights see individual carriers or visit www.bne.com.au

More Stories

brisbane airport brisbane flights nsw storm cell sydney weather

Top Stories

    This one's not your average yoga event

    This one's not your average yoga event

    News Want to do yoga and pick your own ingredients for a post-workout smoothie? This event might be for you

    • 28th Nov 2018 10:00 AM
    Poets and songwriters bring show to Majestic

    Poets and songwriters bring show to Majestic

    News Words@play open-mic, spoken-word group is coming to Pomona

    50 years of your Noosa News

    50 years of your Noosa News

    News Celebrate the past 50 years of Noosa with this commemorative book

    A soulful remembrance

    A soulful remembrance

    News Monument to symbolise domestic violence victims along Noosa River

    Local Partners