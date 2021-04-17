Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
Emergency services say a house that caught fire this morning is likely unsalvageable.
Emergency services say a house that caught fire this morning is likely unsalvageable.
News

Home goes up in flames

by Nilsson Jones
17th Apr 2021 9:27 AM
Premium Content Subscriber only

A house in Brisbane's north has all-but been destroyed by fire this morning.

Emergency services were called to the property in Mitchelton about 7.15am.

Paramedics assessed two uninjured patients following the fire on University Road.

A spokeswoman for Queensland Fire and Emergency Services confirmed all occupants of the property are accounted for.

 

House fire at private residence on University Road, Mitchelton Saturday morning. Credit: Jason Munro.
House fire at private residence on University Road, Mitchelton Saturday morning. Credit: Jason Munro.

 

The property has suffered significant damage and the spokeswoman said the it was likely unsalvageable.

QFES was unable to enter the property and is still attempting to extinguish the fire from the outside.

Originally published as Brisbane home goes up in flames

fire police

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Young lifesavers thrown into deep end at car crash

        Premium Content Young lifesavers thrown into deep end at car crash

        Community A group of young lifesavers on the Coast for a week-long training camp have been putting first-aid skills to practice in mock car crashes and beach emergencies.

        Four key decisions: Councillors split on pathway vote

        Premium Content Four key decisions: Councillors split on pathway vote

        News A temporary pathway popular with local residents along Park Rd will be removed in a...

        Coast company revealed as major business awards sponsor

        Coast company revealed as major business awards sponsor

        Business In a first, a company will be a major sponsor of the Business Awards

        Airbnb slams Noosa’s ‘assault’ on tourism

        Premium Content Airbnb slams Noosa’s ‘assault’ on tourism

        Property The government has ruled out statewide regulations on the short-stay accommodation...