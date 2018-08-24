QLD home has own war bunker and secret entry

The home in Robertson presents like any other large suburban property — and has a pool that comes with its own enclosed shower.

The home in Robertson presents like any other large suburban property — and has a pool that comes with its own enclosed shower.

THIS Brisbane home has the facade of suburbia, but it comes with a special feature that will make any doomsday prepper happy - its own war bunker that even has a secret entry.

So well was it hidden that the current owners did not even realise it was there until they accidentally stumbled upon it. The home was built in 1970 by a family that had escaped from the trauma of the Balkan Wars.

They'd built a thick cement bunker into the property that could survive blasts - and a secret stairwell connected to it in case they ever needed to hide from extremists.

Inside the garage was a metal floor that the current owners later discovered was removable and led to what’s now become their wine cellar.

Current owners Kon and Mary Sclavos - who have put the treasured family home up for auction mid next month - bought the property in 1981, over a decade after it was built.

"A Yugoslav family escaped their homeland and wanted to secure their future with building a very solid bunker under their house where the staircase was hidden," Mrs Sclavos told The Courier-Mail.

"When we purchased the house we did not know about the bunker. We realised after a couple of weeks that the metal floor moved and covered a cement staircase which led to the bunker." By happy coincidence, the bunker turned out to be "perfect for storing wine". "The room was always cool. Since then my husband has used it for this purpose."

The family that built the war bunker escaped from war-torn Yugoslavia.

CoreLogic records show the house at 5 Angophora Street, Robertson, was built in 1970 - which was when the Socialist Federal Republic of Yugoslavia was ruled by communist revolutionary Josip Broz Tito.

Real estate agent Joanna Gianniotis of Place Bulimba was amazed. "They built this war bunker into their home. It's amazing, It is cement everywhere. Now it's a wine cellar for the current owners."

The home is designed to provide all an extended family could possibly want, including a party spot by the bar.

She said the secret staircase was in the garage of the property. "It's got a metal top. It looked like a mechanic lived there and had a metal base under the car, and then they realised the metal base actually moved which is when they discovered the stairs (to the bunker)."

There is an enormous alfresco area for large family functions.

The home, which is in a prime position just a few minutes walk from Sunnybank Plaza and not far from the university, has been set to go to auction at noon on September 15.

"It's a good quality home, 733 sqm block in a cul-de-sac.

"There's a master suite downstairs with an ensuite and walk in robe, and four good sized bedrooms upstairs."

There are four large bedrooms upstairs and one master bedroom downstairs — perfect for guests and grandparents.

"It's great for multi-generational families. It would suit having grandparents downstairs and other family members upstairs. It's all about the location with this house, around the corner from Sunnybank private hospital too."

The home has a large alfresco dining area as well as a swimming pool with enclosed shower room and is in the catchment of the highly popular MacGregor State School and Sunnybank State High School.