A HOUSE fire has broken out in Sunnybank in Brisbane's south.

Queensland Fire and Emergency Services were called to a Dixon St address just after 6pm with five crews attending.

The blaze is currently under control and posing no threat to nearby properties.

A Queensland Ambulance spokeswoman said no one was injured in the fire.