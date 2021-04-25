Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
The crash happened at Mt Nebo (file picture)
The crash happened at Mt Nebo (file picture)
News

Brisbane man killed in Mt Nebo cycling crash

by Rachael Rosel & Danielle O’Neal
24th Apr 2021 6:12 PM | Updated: 25th Apr 2021 9:37 AM
Premium Content Subscriber only

A 31-year-old man has died after he crashed into a stationary vehicle at Mount Nebo in the Moreton Bay region north of Brisbane.

Police investigations suggest the Coorparoo man was riding down Mount Nebo Road when he crashed about 10.30am Saturday.

Members of the public administered first aid before the ambulance arrived, but he died at the scene.

A 49-year-old woman in the car was not physically injured but was taken to Royal Brisbane and Women's Hospital as a precaution.

The Forensic Crash Unit was on the scene, with traffic being turned around at the intersection of Mt Glorious and Macs roads.

Earlier Saturday, a male cyclist was hospitalised with serious head injuries after falling from a bicycle in Northgate.

Paramedics were called to Ryan Rd at 8.30am where the male person was assessed and taken to RBWH in a serious condition.

More Stories

crash cyclist death death editors picks tragedy

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        New show like walk on the beach for Coast artist

        Premium Content New show like walk on the beach for Coast artist

        Community Gail Williams thought she had missed out on her family’s artistic talents. Until she received her mother’s inheritance. Now she is opening a new exhibition.

        Satanism in schools: Are you a believer without knowing it?

        Premium Content Satanism in schools: Are you a believer without knowing it?

        Education Satanic panic at religion’s push into schools

        Police plea for public's help after alleged attempted rape

        Premium Content Police plea for public's help after alleged attempted rape

        Crime Police need witnesses to 'attempted rape' to come forward

        Sea of navy and white as loved ones farewell ‘perfect son’

        Premium Content Sea of navy and white as loved ones farewell ‘perfect son’

        News There were heartbreaking scenes at the funeral of popular Gympie teen and AFL...