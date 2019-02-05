Roar to appeal severity of big Young ban

BRISBANE Roar will appeal a three-match ban slapped on goalkeeper Jamie Young.

The A-League's reigning goalkeeper of the year was sent off in the Roar's 4-3 loss to Adelaide United at Coopers Stadium at the weekend.

Having charged out of his penalty area in an attempt to be first to a through ball, Young's timing was all wrong as he took out Reds star Craig Goodwin.

Referee Alex King had no hesitation in showing Young a straight red card, which left the Roar with nine men for more than half an hour of the match after New Zealand international Dane Ingham's send-off five minutes earlier for a second bookable offence.

Young and Ingham, as well as defender Daniel Bowles - ­banned for an accumulation of yellow cards ­- will all miss the Roar's clash with Sydney FC at Suncorp Stadium on Friday night.

But the Roar remain confident they can successfully appeal the length of Young's ban.