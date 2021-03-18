Menu
Subscribe
Qld takeaway joint faces showdown with US burger giant

by Anthony Marx
18th Mar 2021 6:20 AM
A Brisbane fast-food operator has just registered the name "In-N-Out Aussie Burgers,'' triggering a potential trademark battle with the American owner of the famous chain.

A company called Rich Asians Pty Ltd, run by Indian national Puneet Ahori, already operates several outlets across the city selling seafood, doughnuts, wings and fried chicken.

But the In-N-Out Burger group based in California is famously thin-skinned when it comes to protecting the sanctity of its well-known brand.

The company, which has previously won numerous legal battles shutting down copycats, operated a few highly-successful pop-up stores across Australia early last year but has yet to establish a bricks-and-mortar presence.

Brisbane trademark lawyer Nicole Murdoch told us this week that In-N-Out can protect its intellectual property here even though it has yet to open traditional stores.

"I fully expect anyone trying to cash in on the In-N-Out name can expect to see lawyers before they see customers as the American chain protects its brand Down Under,'' said Murdoch, who does not act for either of the parties.

Ahori could not be reached for comment.

