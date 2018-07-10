Menu
Login
Scene of a multi vehicle accident Southbound on the Pacific Highway, just North of exit 75. Northbound traffic backs up on the motorway.
Scene of a multi vehicle accident Southbound on the Pacific Highway, just North of exit 75. Northbound traffic backs up on the motorway.
Breaking

Major delays after motorway crash

by Sophie Chirgwin
10th Jul 2018 8:22 AM

MORNING commuters can expect heavy delays northbound to the city this morning following a crash on the Gateway Motorway.

Emergency services were called to reports of a truck and car crash northbound near the Miles Platting Road on ramp at 7am.

The lanes have now been cleared, but commuters can still expect lengthy delays of up to 50 minutes from Loganholme to the City.

Queensland Ambulance Service said patients were being treated for minor injuries with no patients being transported to hospital.

crash editors picks gateway motorway pacific motorway traffic

Top Stories

    Noosa ratepayers $100 better off

    Noosa ratepayers $100 better off

    News Growing gap between Noosa, Sunshine Coast rates

    Budget delivers boost for local halls

    Budget delivers boost for local halls

    News Council budget will spend on community halls

    Cam saves world, straw by straw

    Cam saves world, straw by straw

    News Peregian youngster a no-straw man

    AGM reflects on season

    AGM reflects on season

    News Stable club focuses on Peregian

    Local Partners