Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
Health

WATCH LIVE: Premier provides update on latest COVID-19 tests

by Cormac Pearson
15th Mar 2021 7:55 AM | Updated: 8:55 AM
Premium Content Subscriber only

Brisbane will likely know if it has community transmission of COVID-19 today with the test results of hundreds of close contacts of a doctor who tested positive on Friday expected.

There have been over 300 tests of close contacts from the four venues the doctor visited on Thursday last week as well as patients and staff at the Princess Alexandra Hospital.

Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk, along with Health Minister Yvette D'Ath and deputy chief health officer Sonya Bennett, will be provided an update at 9am Monday.

A doctor at Princess Alexandra Hospital tested positive for COVID on Friday. Picture: David Clark
A doctor at Princess Alexandra Hospital tested positive for COVID on Friday. Picture: David Clark

Three close contacts of the doctor have already come back negative.

The female doctor is believed to have contracted the virus while treating two patients on Wednesday last week.

It comes as Brisbane's Grand Chancellor Hotel was thrown into lockdown over a historic case in hotel quarantine, believed to be acquired in the hotel.

 

Deputy chief health officer Sonya Bennet. Picture: John Gass
Deputy chief health officer Sonya Bennet. Picture: John Gass

 

 

The person was staying on the same floor as another case who is believed to have also transmitted the virus to the doctor at Princess Alexandra Hospital.

Deputy chief health officer Sonya Bennett said the matter is only a "potential event."

"What we want to rule out … that there has been any transmission at all in hotel quarantine," she said.

"Because it's one of a number of possible options to explain the case identified."

Originally published as Brisbane will know today if COVID has spread in community

More Stories

Show More
coronavirius covid-19 health queensland

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Why Facebook is so hard to contact when there is a problem

        Premium Content Why Facebook is so hard to contact when there is a problem

        Technology Facebook is over-represented in scams in Australia. And yet the platform appears unwilling to do anything about it, writes Kathy Sundstrom.

        How to get the best price for your property

        Premium Content How to get the best price for your property

        Property When it comes to selling your home, little things that can affect your sale price...

        Noosa’s powerhouse fundraisers are back to help needy kids

        Premium Content Noosa’s powerhouse fundraisers are back to help needy kids

        News This determined duo are back selling their raffle tickets for local kids and local...

        Teen, man, rushed to hospital after near drowning

        Premium Content Teen, man, rushed to hospital after near drowning

        Health A teenage boy and a man have been taken to hospital after a near drowning incident...