Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
News

Young woman struck by lightning

by Isabella Magee
19th Jan 2020 11:17 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

 

A YOUNG woman has been taken to hospital after lightning struck a crane she was working in early this morning.

The woman, aged in her 20s, was working through the storm in a crane just off the Port of Brisbane's Port Drv when the vehicle was struck by lightning about 2.50am.

She was transported in a stable condition to the Royal Brisbane and Women's Hospital.

More storms are forecast for the southeast on Sunday, with Brisbane expected to get between 10-30mm of rain.

More Stories

Show More
editors picks emergency lightning storm

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Old ‘skool’ dance, good times with Rudies

        premium_icon Old ‘skool’ dance, good times with Rudies

        News The Sunny Coast Rude Boys are set to rock the hinterland stage for a night of dancing and music.

        Head, spinal injuries in swimming hole nightmare

        premium_icon Head, spinal injuries in swimming hole nightmare

        Breaking UPDATE: Rescue chopper called to popular swimming hole.

        Stormy weather ends our fire ban

        Stormy weather ends our fire ban

        News Fire ban in Noosa ends for now as the skies open up.

        Environment award honouring the late Dr Hall

        Environment award honouring the late Dr Hall

        Environment ‘Unless you put it into action, knowledge is not worth having’:This attitude toward...