British backpacker Angus David Cheetham, 24, appeared in the Bundaberg Magistrates Court charged with one count of grievous bodily harm.
News

British backpacker faces court after weekend altercation

Geordi Offord
27th Jul 2020 12:00 PM
A backpacker who allegedly punched a 20-year-old man on Friday night will not be allowed to leave Australia after being granted bail.

British national Angus David Cheetham, 24, was charged with one count of grievous bodily harm after the incident at Bundaberg.

Bail was opposed by the prosecution and there was no criminal history to tender.

The court heard the incident happened at the East End Hotel and was caught on CCTV.

Cheetham's barrister Nick Larter told the court his client was not the instigator of the alleged incident.

He said another group allegedly provoked Cheetham's group of friends and a table they were sitting at was kicked over in the altercation.

An alleged assault occurred as a result of the events.

He said his client was not out looking for trouble and the incident could not be described a "gratuitous violence".

Mr Larter said his client was living at the Federal Backpackers hostel before it was destroyed by a blaze last week.

He said as a result his passport was reduced to ash and now has to get a new one.

Magistrate Andrew Moloney took into account the conditions put to the court by Mr Larter and the opposition to bail material.

He also took into account the incident happened at a licensed premises.

Cheetham was granted bail on the conditions that he not leave Australia and he must hand in his new passport to the Fortitude Valley police station.

He must also live at a fixed address and report to police at the Fortitude Valley police station twice a week.

A brief of evidence was ordered.

The matter was adjourned to be heard again on September 17.

