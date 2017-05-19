British chef Sat Bains in Noosa for Food and Wine

SETTLING IN: British chef Sat Bains arrived on Tuesday and will cook up a treat for food and wine festival guests.

JUST days before the big event, the menu for Saturday night's Up Close and Personal dinner with British chef Sat Bains at Wasabi restaurant remains a mystery.

It's not that the celebrity chef and owner of the two-Michelin starred restaurant that carries his name is keeping a secret, he simply hasn't decided yet.

"I have a style but need to look at what there is in terms of local produce so we're going to the farm tomorrow,” he says casually.

"I want a balanced menu. Kangaroo tail done in the style of ox tail is a possibility, so is duck. I like game and gamey flavours ... so there may be duck as a main course.

"If I think about food I could do, tartare for example, I could use Wagyu or kangaroo loin. The product may be different but the profile of flavours will be the same.”

And Sat's excited to be offering guests a chance to sample his signature style and flavours, as the guest international chef for Noosa Food and Wine 2017.

"It's a big ticket dinner for just 12 people so those people will be expecting a lot,” he said.

"They get to see the chef, hear about my style and philosophy on food. I'll be talking about my food and they can ask questions; it really is up close and personal.”

This is the first time Sat and wife Amanda have visited Noosa and he's impressed by the scenery, the local produce and the weather.

His Instagram shows him having the working holiday of a lifetime. "Before coming here I had researched the area so I had an idea what it's like. You can look at a place on the internet but it's not the same as being here.

"You would never get tired of that view,” he says pointing out over the sparkling Noosa River.

Food and Wine festival director Maria Crews said more than 200 chefs, winemakers and media representatives had arrived in town and tickets were still available to many events.

"It's not too late to dine on the beach. We have tickets available to Friday's lunch at Sails Restaurant with Robin Wickens from the Royal Mail and Sails executive chef Paul Leete.”

With inclement weekend weather predicted, Ms Crews said tickets for The Woods will be valid for any day.

Noosa Food and Wine officially opens tonight on Noosa Main Beach from 6pm. For bookings visit noosafoodandwine.com.au.