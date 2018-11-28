Menu
Login
Crime

Famous radio host mysteriously strangled to death

by The Sun
28th Nov 2018 9:32 AM

A popular British radio host based in Lebanon has been found dead in his home with his hands tied behind his back, in what police believe is a brutal murder.

Gavin Ford, 65, was reportedly found strangled with his hands tied behind his back in his apartment near Beirut, The Sun reports.

Lebanon media reports Ford was strangled and struck on the head, leading to his death.

According to AP, another official confirmed Ford was strangled, and said security agents were questioning his neighbours for details about who had visited him in recent days.

The initial investigation into the radio host's death noted his hands were bound behind his back and he had been strangled using a piece of cloth.

Gavin Ford has been found dead. Picture: Instagram/@gavinfordinthemorning
Gavin Ford has been found dead. Picture: Instagram/@gavinfordinthemorning

Concerned colleagues raised the alarm after Ford failed to show up to work yesterday.

Ford's apartment is in the town of Beit Mery, east of Lebanon's capital, Beirut.

His death led to an outpouring of shock and sadness on social media by people who followed his popular morning program on the Radio One station.

His official Instagram page claims it is Lebanon's most listened to breakfast show. The last post he put up was only three days ago.

Ford worked for the station since the 1990s, and had developed a large number of fans in Lebanon.

Ford just celebrated his birthday on Monday, according to his Facebook page, which was filled with posts of people grieving his death.

His employer, Radio One Lebanon, paid tribute to the star on its Facebook page.

Britain's Ambassador to Lebanon, Chris Rampling, tweeted: "I am shocked and deeply saddened by the death of Gavin Ford, one of Lebanon's most popular morning breakfast hosts."

"The thoughts of all at the Embassy are with his family, friends and colleagues at this terribly difficult time," Rampling said.

This story originally appeared in The Sun and has been republished with permission.

 

 

Ford exploring Lebanon, where he lived since the 1990s. Picture: Instagram/@gavinfordinthemorning
Ford exploring Lebanon, where he lived since the 1990s. Picture: Instagram/@gavinfordinthemorning
gavin ford radio host strangled united kingdom

Top Stories

    This one's not your average yoga event

    This one's not your average yoga event

    News Want to do yoga and pick your own ingredients for a post-workout smoothie? This event might be for you

    • 28th Nov 2018 10:00 AM
    Poets and songwriters bring show to Majestic

    Poets and songwriters bring show to Majestic

    News Words@play open-mic, spoken-word group is coming to Pomona

    50 years of your Noosa News

    50 years of your Noosa News

    News Celebrate the past 50 years of Noosa with this commemorative book

    A soulful remembrance

    A soulful remembrance

    News Monument to symbolise domestic violence victims along Noosa River

    Local Partners