Britney’s key win in battle against dad

Britney Spears has scored something of a victory against her father during the ongoing court battle over her conservatorship arrangements.

With the case heading back to court today, Variety reports that a judge has overruled Britney's father Jamie Spears' objections to an order that established Bessemer Trust Co. as co-conservator of her estate.

Bessemer Trust had originally been appointed as co-conservator alongside Jamie back on November 10 last year. Jamie had since objected, arguing it reduced his powers over his daughter's estate.

Variety reports that Judge Brenda Penny said that making Bessemer Trust and Jamie Spears co-conservators was in the hopes they would "sit down and figure out together the best way to handle this complex estate for the benefit of my client."

She also reportedly acknowledged Britney's desire to have her father removed entirely from the conservatorship arrangement she's been living under since shortly after her 2007 breakdown. Ingham said Britney's desire to remove her father was "a separate issue" and may be discussed at a later date.

It's a small but significant victory for Britney in the slow-moving saga that is her conservatorship. Late last year she requested that her father be removed completely from her conservatorship, a position he has held since 2008, with Britney's lawyers stating she was "scared" of her father.

NBC reports that Jamie Spears and Bessemer Trust are now expected to work together "on a budget and investment proposal for Britney Spears' estate."

Another hearing is due to take place next month.

It comes as the reclusive star has experienced a global groundswell of support this week since the release of the bombshell unauthorised documentary Framing Britney Spears, which examines the terms of her unusual conservatorship arrangement.

Spears has reportedly seen the documentary, which left her feeling "emotional" but "hopeful."

"But, she feels, for the first time in many years, that people are on her side and things will get better for her," a source close to Spears told Page Six.

Spears’ father Jamie has controlled her affairs and finances since 2008.

"She hopes that, because of this, she will be finally be freed from the vice-like grip of her father (Jamie Spears). She is also very grateful and humbled by the public outcry, all the support from her fans and the celebrities like Sarah Jessica Parker who have spoken out on her behalf."

Also speaking out on Spears' behalf: Her longtime boyfriend Sam Asghari, who broke ranks this week to publicly label her father a "d**k."

"Now it's important for people to understand that I have zero respect for someone trying to control our relationship and constantly throwing obstacles our way," the 27-year-old said on his Instagram Story on Tuesday. "In my opinion Jamie [Spears] is a total d**k."

Spears herself was more tactful in an Instagram post acknowledging the renewed interest in her situation this week.

The singer, who has not performed or attended a public event in more than two years, told fans: "I'll always love being on stage .... but I am taking the time to learn and be a normal person ..... I love simply enjoying the basics of every day life."

