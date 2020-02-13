Broken hearts, empty wallets left in romance scams

With Valentine’s Day just around the corner, Attorney-General and Justice Minister Yvette D’Ath warned lonely hearts to beware online dating scams and romance rorts. Picture: iStock.

LAST year Queensland residents gave their hearts, and $6.8 million to scammers.

With Valentine's Day just around the corner, Attorney-General and Justice Minister Yvette D'Ath warned lonely hearts to beware online dating scams and romance rorts.

"People are often at their most vulnerable when they're looking for love and this makes them more susceptible to scammers," Ms D'Ath said.

"It never ceases to amaze how scheming these scammers can be, and how willing they are to prey on vulnerable people's feelings for personal profit."

The Office of Fair Trading advised residents to be cautious of meeting people online, to never send money to someone they had not met, and to be wary when sharing personal pictures or videos as scammers are known to blackmail their victims using compromising material.

Broken hearted Queenslanders made up nearly a quarter of all romance scam victims, with $28 million lost in Australia in 2019, Ms D'Ath said.

"But that figure is likely to be the tip of the iceberg because many people who are scammed don't report it out of embarrassment," she said.

For more information visit www.qld.gov.au/law/fair-trading and www.scamwatch.gov.au/types-of-scams.