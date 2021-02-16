Menu
Rugby League

Bronco breaks silence over Dubbo fight incident

by Chris Honnery
16th Feb 2021 5:06 AM
Broncos centre Kotoni Staggs has broken his silence over an altercation at a Dubbo hotel last year.

The 22-year-old was involved in a heated exchange at the city's Commercial Hotel on November 6. Court documents alleged he used a homophobic slur to insult a fan.

Two of Staggs' friends, Brogan Black, 22, and Brad McCarroll, 21, then allegedly punched the victim, causing minor head injuries, according to court documents. The pair pleaded guilty in Dubbo Local Court last month and claimed the fight started because a man made racially inappropriate remarks to Staggs.

Kotoni Staggs at Broncos training. Picture: Annette Dew
Kotoni Staggs at Broncos training. Picture: Annette Dew

Staggs was not charged by police but has been served with a preliminary NRL breach notice following an integrity unit investigation.

He said he was remorseful about the incident.

"I know what I did is in the past now," Staggs said.

"I have nothing against the bloke that it happened to and it's all aside now."

Staggs received an undisclosed fine and is scheduled to meet with NRL CEO Andrew Abdo and the integrity unit before the season starts.

He is also required to have appropriate education courses as part of his notice.

 

Brisbane Broncos star Kotoni Staggs with friend Brogan Black. Picture: Facebook
Brisbane Broncos star Kotoni Staggs with friend Brogan Black. Picture: Facebook

 

Staggs said he was working with Brisbane welfare officer Adam Walsh around the appropriate course of action.

"I'm in the process of doing that now," he said.

"The Broncos welfare officer Adam Walsh and I are doing it together so we're just sorting out what to do there."

brisbane broncos kotoni staggs nrl rugby league sport

