Broncos and Origin star arrested after incident

The Broncos have been rocked by a pre-season scandal after NSW Origin star Payne Haas was locked up by police following an incident on the Gold Coast.

Haas was detained by police at Tweed Heads in northern NSW following the incident on Saturday night in the border area.

NSW Police confirmed a 21-year-old man was arrested and will appear in court next month.

"About 10pm Saturday 16th January, officers from Tweed-Byron Police District arrested a 21-year-old man on Coral Street at Tweed Heads after the man allegedly became abusive towards police," the statement read.

"He was taken to Tweed Heads Police Station and charged with offensive language and intimidate police.

"He is due to appear at Tweed Heads Local Court on Tuesday the 2nd of February."

The Broncos and NRL have been contacted for comment.

It is not the first time Haas has been involved in controversy.

He was fined $20,000 and suspended for the opening four games of the 2019 NRL season for failing to comply with an NRL Integrity Unit investigation.

Haas refused to properly answer questions from investigators about off-field incidents involving violence and his family following complaints from the public.

Later that year, Haas became unwittingly involved in teammate David Fifita's Bali arrest.

Haas and Fifita were holidaying together on the Indonesian island when the latter was detained for three days.

Haas was interviewed by the NRL again over the incident, but was cleared of any wrongdoing. Fifita was not suspended due to a lack of information being available.

Despite his age, Haas is one of the Broncos' best players and has been crowned the club's player-of-the-year for the past two seasons.

He has already played four State of Origin games for the Blues and two Test matches for Australia in 2019.

Haas will become a father for the first time in the coming months and last week spoke about wanting to help the Broncos fight back from last year's wooden spoon season.

He has also been dealing with the death of his older brother Chace last year, who Haas idolised.

