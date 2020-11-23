Broncos poach veteran playmaker, target 32-year-old back

Brisbane's recruitment drive is in full swing with Albert Kelly and David Mead set to become Broncos while the future of Joe Ofahengaue and Matt Lodge remains unclear.

Kelly - the former Cronulla and Gold Coast player - was a new face at Brisbane's first day of pre-season training on Monday morning, having joined the club on a train and trial contract.

The 29-year-old was granted an early release from his contract with Super League's Hull FC and returned to Australia earlier this month after suffering a serious hamstring injury.

He has since linked up with the Broncos in the hope of adding some experience for the younger players in the squad.

The star playmaker was on light duties at Red Hill on Monday, training alongside Anthony Milford, Alex Glenn and Ofahengaue.

Coach Kevin Walters said the club would be banking on his experience to support the younger players.

"He's on a train and trial contract," Walters confirmed on Monday.

"He's another experienced player and a good one to have around these younger guys.

"He's had great success here in Australia and over in England.

"We welcome him back with open arms.

"He's a different style of player but he's a very exciting player as well.

"It will be good to have him around for the next four weeks and then after Christmas as well."

Meanwhile, Walters confirmed the club is keen on securing the services of PNG Test star Mead to bolster their outside backs.

The 32-year-old try scoring machine has spent the past three years in the Super League and played as recently as last Saturday night for the Catalans Dragons.

"We're open to some discussions with Dave," he said.

"He played on Saturday night in the Super League preliminary final.

"He's one we're looking to get back and strengthen up our outside backs.

"He's another one with great experience.

"A lot of our recruiting at the moment is about character and he's very strong in that area as well."

The Broncos are also speaking with a number of their current players, with their futures still under a cloud.

Ofahengaue was linked with a move to the Wests Tigers over the weekend, however the former Maroons Origin forward was spotted at training on Monday.

The 25-year-old wasn't required to show up this week but joined experienced Brisbane players Milford, Glenn and Corey Oates in turning up for the first day back.

Walters hosed down talk of Ofahengaue's potential move to the Tigers when asked on Monday.

"I just saw Joe in a Broncos kit so at this stage he's playing here next year, as far as I know," Walters said.

"It's good to have him back."

The club also remains on "amicable" terms with Lodge, who is holidaying in New South Wales, with talks continuing around his future.

Walters said he expected the Broncos forward to return to Red Hill for pre-season training in mid-December.

