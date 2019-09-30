Brophy’s boxers v our Pirates ... who will go the biff on the night?

Fred Brophy boxers are prepared to take on all comers in Noosa this weekend.

Fred Brophy boxers are prepared to take on all comers in Noosa this weekend.

NOOSA Pirates are joining forces with one of Australia’s great traditions, Fred Brophy’s Boxing Troupe and challenging the locals to “go a round or two for a pound or two”.

The legendary fighting showman Fred Brophy is bringing his pugilistic talent to town this Friday and Saturday at the Pirates’ Tewantin clubhouse as a fundraiser.

Pirates president Greg Christensen said this will be a return bout for the fight nights after last year’s highly entertaining event where some of the Pirates players decided to have a go in the ring.

That’s the format of the night — Brophy’s boys take on all comers from the local township in what is mostly a lot of fun, at least if you’re watching from outside the ring.

“We had a couple hop in,” Greg said.

“They found out what it was all about. The first night there were actually guys queued up, maybe they did a bit of boxing training, but the second night it was a little bit harder to get the (challenging) fighters in.”

The doors open at the club 6.30pm for the 8pm fight night bell to start the bouts with only 350 tickets available.

“People will see a bit of raw talent for sure,” Greg said.

“The (Brophy) boxers can handle themselves. It’s funny to watch (the challengers), they come out all guns blazing in the first round.”

And then they come back to earth as they find just how fit fighters are.

As for next season, Greg said the club was already planning ahead to cement the gains of this season. And the number one signing priority has been to lock up former premiership winning coach Brett Winkler for another season.

“He was sensational this year for us,” Greg said.

Greg said the club had made a major step in the right direction by the senior club and the junior Pirates joining forces as one entity. That will ensure that the club can move forward in the same direction.