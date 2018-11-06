Bros get their moes on

MOVEMBER is here and many will attempt to grow the perfect moustache all in the name of men's health.

This year a team of 11 Noosa Council staff members are participating in the cause as part of the Local Government Mo Challenge.

This challenge within the bigger event will have them go up against other participating councils to raise the most money.

Infrastructure planning, design and delivery manager Craig Eldridge is spearheading the team in his 13th year participating and said their goal is to raise awareness and start conversations.

"The idea is to raise awareness around mens health issues and we are trying to beat our target of least year,” Mr Eldridge said.

"Movember is about having conversations that men don't usually have.”

Last year the council team raise $1,920 and are hoping the community can get on beard to help pass this figure for 2018.

"Each year I have tried to involve different people to help spread that message.”

Last week the team of mo-grower's had a pre-challenge photo shoot and fundraising lunch to kick off the month and today will have a Melbourne Cup morning tea.

"We have also planned cricket and soccer days to help with fundraising.”

Mr Eldridge said this year organisers are also focusing on the importance of physical activity.

"This year they've introduced another arm and are asking men to commit to moving for a month.”

Despite the fun, the campaign has a serious message in working to prevent mens cancer and mental health issues and encourages men and women to get involved.

A national survey conducted by Healthy Life show nearly 9.3 per cent of male respondents said they hadn't seen a health care professional for more than two years, double the figure of their female counterparts (4.8 per cent), with some even admitting they hadn't received health advice this decade.

Men aged 35-44 were the worst offenders with nearly one in five (18 per cent) respondents in this age bracket admitting they hadn't sought professional health advice in more than two years including 4.8 per cent who said they hadn't seen a health care professional in the past decade.

Almost 11 per cent of younger men (aged 18-24) said they hadn't been to a health care professional for more than two years.

To join or donate to Noosa Council's team visit moteam.

co/noosa-mo-bros?mc=11