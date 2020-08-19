Menu
Police say two brothers were bashed and robbed of their moped in Noosa on Tuesday night. Picture: File
Crime

Brothers bashed in street, robbed of moped

lucy rutherford
19th Aug 2020 12:23 PM
Two brothers were assaulted and robbed in Noosa, before a group of men stole and drove off on their moped, police allege.

Sunshine Coast Criminal Investigation Branch Detective Senior Sergeant Daren Edwards said a group of men allegedly stopped in front of two brothers on a moped on Gympie Tce in Noosa about 8pm Tuesday.

He said one man allegedly hit the driver in the head who had been wearing a helmet before he and another man took off on the moped.

The other men also allegedly ran off with them.

Noosa detectives are searching for witnesses.

