Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
Soccer

Brown heading back in Roar return

by Marco Monteverde
15th Jan 2020 4:22 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

Corey Brown is returning to Brisbane Roar.

Brown, whose Melbourne Victory contract has been terminated, is understood to be on his way home to Brisbane to re-join the three-time A-League champions.

The 26-year-old left back won the Gary Wilkins Medal, the honour awarded to the Roar's player of the year, in 2017.

 

Corey Brown is heading back to Brisbane Roar after the termination of his Melbourne Victory contract. (Photo by Michael Dodge/Getty Images)
Corey Brown is heading back to Brisbane Roar after the termination of his Melbourne Victory contract. (Photo by Michael Dodge/Getty Images)

 

However, in April the following year, he left Brisbane to join the Victory after 100 appearances in all competitions for the Roar.

Brown made 23 appearances for the Victory last season, but has this season struggled for game time, starting in only three of the club's 13 A-League matches.

 

Brown's signing is the first for the Roar in this month's transfer window, and is set to be complemented by the imminent arrival of former Socceroos striker Scott McDonald.

More Stories

Show More
a-league brisbane roar corey brown melbourne victory

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Blowing a million dollar budget to ‘keep us special’

        premium_icon Blowing a million dollar budget to ‘keep us special’

        News Keeping Noosa "special by nature" is likely to blow the council's legal expenses budget.

        'Daggy' Noosa shopfront set for major revamp

        premium_icon 'Daggy' Noosa shopfront set for major revamp

        Council News New eating upgrade development set for approval

        UPDATED: More Council candidates respond to your questions

        premium_icon UPDATED: More Council candidates respond to your questions

        News To help you make an informed choice on election day, we have asked our current...

        Muay Thai fighter busted for drug crop

        premium_icon Muay Thai fighter busted for drug crop

        Crime A Noosaville man accused of growing a ‘healthy’ marijuana crop has faced court on...