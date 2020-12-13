Menu
Bruce Highway blocked after crash

by Shiloh Payne
13th Dec 2020 12:48 PM
One lane has been closed on the Bruce Highway after a truck and car collided near Gympie. It is one of several crashes on the wet roads as the southeast is hit with heavy rain.

Paramedics attended a crash at Bells Bridge just before 11.20am where the truck had veered across the road and blocked both lanes near the intersection with the Wide Bay Highway.

The southbound lane of the Bruce Highway has been closed. Photo: Kristina Ensbey
Congestion in the area was heavy while the southbound lane of the Bruce Highway was closed.

Nobody was injured in the incident.


Police have warned of another incident 200m north of the Bells Bridge exit that is causing delays in Gympie.

Travellers have been asked by police to avoid the area or expect delays up to 20 minutes.

There have been several crashes on southeast roads today as drivers navigate wet conditions.

The Gateway Mwy was seeing delays after a two-vehicle crash at Belmont.

The crash happened in southbound lanes about 11.40am.

Queensland Ambulance Service said three people were being treated at the scene.

A multi-vehicle crash on the Pacific Mwy just after 11.10am caused minor delays in northbound lanes.

One person was taken to the PA Hospital in a stable condition.

Originally published as Bruce Highway blocked after crash

