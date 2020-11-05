Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
a Queensland Police Service spokeswoman said the delay was caused when a male driver “hit a cow” while driving on Bill Garnham Bridge at 7pm. Picture: Jamie-Lee Oldfield
a Queensland Police Service spokeswoman said the delay was caused when a male driver “hit a cow” while driving on Bill Garnham Bridge at 7pm. Picture: Jamie-Lee Oldfield
Rural

Bruce Highway closed after car crashes into cow

Zizi Averill
, Zizi.Averill@news.com.au
5th Nov 2020 8:00 PM
Premium Content Subscriber only

MOTORISTS are being warned to expect delays after a car crashed into a cow on the Bruce Highway south of Mackay.

A Queensland Traffic alert said a single-vehicle crash was impacting the highway in both directions at Carmila.

 

But a Queensland Police Service spokeswoman said the delay was caused when a male driver "hit a cow" while driving on Bill Garnham Bridge at 7pm.

"There's a male complaining of neck and back pain, and I would say his car is not in a good way," she said.

She said police officers were called to check on the driver, secure the highway and in case the cow had to be euthanased.

A Queensland Ambulance Service spokesman said paramedics had not been tasked to the crash.

bruce highway bruce highway crash carmila carmila crash cow crash mackay qas. queensland ambulance service
Mackay Daily Mercury

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        How one lucky subscriber could win a $10k Kogan eVoucher

        How one lucky subscriber could win a $10k Kogan eVoucher

        Community Subscribers have the chance to win a $10,000 e-Voucher from major online retailer Kogan.com - or one of 20 $100 eVouchers. Here’s how to enter.

        What a waste: Noosa falls behind on landfill diversions

        Premium Content What a waste: Noosa falls behind on landfill diversions

        News Noosa had a landfill waste diversion rate of 42 per cent

        Teen injured after falling from high ropes course

        Premium Content Teen injured after falling from high ropes course

        News A teenager was taken to hospital last night after falling about 10m from a high...