Lanes are blocked on the Bruce Highway after a smash. Photo Lachie Millard
News

Bruce Hwy lanes blocked after smash

by Tanya Westthorp
24th Nov 2018 1:52 PM

UPDATE, 2.30pm: Traffic is now moving freely after the crash was cleared up by emergency services.

EARLIER: LANES on the Bruce Highway near the Glasshouse Mountains are blocked after a two-car crash this afternoon.

Paramedics are on scene at the crash which happened at about 1.22pm northbound near the Steve Irwin Way exit.

Occupants of the cars are not reported to have suffered life threatening injuries but one lane is reported to be blocked.

Motorists are advised to expect delays.

