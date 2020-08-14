Traffic is at a standstill at the Strathpine exit on te Bruce Highway Northbound IMAGE: SUPPLIED

Motorists heading north for a long weekend getaway should be prepared for a long drive with traffic already at a standstill on the Bruce Highway, northbound.

Queensland Police media say no accidents have been reported to them on the northbound section of the highway - but traffic is already building from Strathpine.

It will take more than two hours to get from Brisbane to the Sunshine Coast. GOOGLE MAPS

The trip from Brisbane to the Sunshine Coast could take motorists more than two hours.

Traffic is at a standstill from Strathpine and slow going through North Lakes, Deception Bay, Burpengary with congestion easing around Caboolture.

The run through to Bribie Island clears up, after getting off the highway.

Originally published as Bruce Hwy at a standstill as holiday traffic builds