Bruce Hwy at standstill as long weekend comes to an end

THE Bruce Highway is at a standstill from the Sunshine Coast to Brisbane, as Australia Day holiday-makers return home.

Drivers heading south are experiencing nightmare traffic, facing an almost one-hour delay for the journey from the Coast to Brisbane, with only a brief reprieve from the jam near Beerwah.

The Sunshine Motorway feeding on to the Bruce Highway from Mooloolaba is also backed up several kilometres.

The Sunshine Motorway is also backed up with drivers trying to get to the highway. Facebook/Alex Jane

Frustrated drivers are taking to social media to vent about their delays, but there's no surprise the highway is experiencing gridlock.

"Long weekend, back to school and a public holiday. That stretch of road has absolutely no chance today! Hopefully there's no accidents to add to the chaos," one driver said.

Drivers are being urged to show caution in the congested areas. Queensland Government

The M1 on the Gold Coast is also gridlocked with holiday-makers returning home from down south clogging the highway northbound for 22km from the Tweed up to Mudgeeraba.

Drivers are being urged to show caution in the congested areas.