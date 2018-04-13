Major Bruce Hwy delays after multi-vehicle crash

UPDATE 11.20AM: Motorists have been delayed by up to 20 minutes after a multi-vehicle Bruce Highway smash.

Emergency crews were called to the stretch of highway between Beerburrum and Elimbah at 10.48am, but nobody was injured and paramedics were called off.

The crash blocked one lane in the northbound direction and at its worst, the traffic delay for motorist reached 20 minutes.

Congestion has now eased with only minor delays for northbound drivers passing Caboolture.

BREAKING 10.55AM: Bruce Highway traffic has ground to a halt after a multi-vehicle crash blocked one lane.

Emergency crews are arriving at the scene of a reported two-vehicle crash on the highway at Elimbah, in the northbound lanes.

The crash was reported about 10.45am, but traffic is already mounting.

The Department of Transport and Main Roads has warned motorists to expect delays at the crash scene, near the Six Mile Creek bridge.

Drivers heading north can expect delays of at least 14 minutes.

