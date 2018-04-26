76yo Hampden man killed in Bruce Highway smash

UPDATE, 2pm: Police have confirmed a 76-year-old Hampden man has died following a three-vehicle traffic crash in Glenella this morning.

Around 7.45am the three vehicles collided while travelling on the Bruce Highway.

The driver of one of the vehicles, a 76-year-old Hampden man, died at the scene as a result of his injuries.

The driver of the second vehicle, a man aged 67 was taken to the Mackay Base Hospital for treatment while the driver of the third vehicle, a 62-year-old Yeppoon man was not physically injured in the crash.

The Forensic Crash Unit is investigating.

Senior Sergeant David Parnell said the man was ejected from the car during the crash.

Paramedics worked on the man to try and save him but were unable to.

