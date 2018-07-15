Bruce Hwy nightmare: Crash sparks hour-plus delays

UPDATE 10.45AM: The Bruce Hwy has descended into a congested nightmare with a serious crash and school holiday traffic sparking long delays.

Queensland Ambulance Service crews are treating a man with multiple injuries after the vehicle he was driving rolled and crashed into trees at Caboolture about 9.10am.

He is expected to be transported to Royal Brisbane Women's Hospital in a stable condition.

The crash blocked one of the southbound lanes and triggered major traffic congestion.

Currently, there is more than 6km of congestion between the Sunshine Coast and Brisbane causing a 65-minute delay.

9.30AM: Motorists are being warned of long delays caused by a serious crash on the Bruce Hwy.

The crash involving a single vehicle that has rolled is located south of King John Bridge, Caboolture.

Emergency services warn the southbound lane is blocked and long delays are expected.

Queensland Fire and Emergency Services and Queensland Ambulance Services crews are responding.

Congestion at the scene of a Bruce Hwy traffic crash.

9.10AM: A crash on the Bruce Hwy this morning comes as emergency services issue a warning over an expected influx of school holiday traffic.

South East Queensland UHF Emergency Service Team reported the crash in the southbound lanes of the Bruce Hwy at Caboolture about 9am.

Queensland Transport and Main Roads traffic cameras show extensive congestion in the area.

The crash came moments after Queensland Ambulance Service urged motorists to take extra care today as holidaymakers returned home after the winter school holidays.

"A reminder to take extra care on the roads today, with an influx of traffic expected coinciding with the end of school holidays," QAS tweeted.

"Buckle up, stay aware, stay alert and stay safe."