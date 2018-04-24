Bruce Hwy crash causes delays as 21,000 litres of oil spills

CRASH: THE Bruce Highway is down to one lane after a tanker carrying 21,000 litres of crude oil collided with a sedan.

Gin Gin police Sergeant Sharon Morgan said initial reports were the driver of the sedan pulled out into the path of the truck, causing it to crash.

The crash happened about just after 2pm and the southbound land was blocked by the spill.

"The 21,000 litres of crude oil spilled all over the road," Sgt Morgan said.

"We are now down to one land of traffic and it's expected to be this way into the night as it gets cleaned up."

Sgt Morgan said it was a timely reminder to be vigilant on the roads.

"A foreign national was in the wrong and pulled out in front of truck," she said.

"It was a brilliant effort from the truck driver as it could have been a fatal."

The highway is down to one lane while emergency services clean the scene.

Environmental services are working to clear the oil from the environment.