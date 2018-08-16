Menu
FILE PHOTO: Traffic build up after an accident on the Bruce Highway.
FILE PHOTO: Traffic build up after an accident on the Bruce Highway. Warren Lynam
News

Bruce Hwy 'cactus' after morning roll over

Ashley Carter
by
16th Aug 2018 6:46 AM | Updated: 7:11 AM

A MAN has been hospitalised following a single-vehicle roll over on the Bruce Highway early this morning.

The car rolled down an embankment on the southbound lane, just after the Sunshine Motorway on ramp, a Queensland police spokeswoman said.

The man was taken to Sunshine Coast University Hospital in a stable condition, a Queensland ambulance spokeswoman said.

The southbound lane was blocked and delays were expected.

Drivers were urged to proceed with caution in the area.

bruce highway car crash paramedics police sippy downs sunshine coast traffic
The Sunshine Coast Daily

