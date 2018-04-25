Menu
Major gridlock on the Bruce Hwy after a multi-vehicle crash.
Multi-vehicle Bruce Hwy crash sparks 'significant' gridlock

Matty Holdsworth
by
25th Apr 2018 7:50 AM | Updated: 10:11 AM

A CRASH on the Bruce Highway at Elimbah this morning presented Queensland Ambulance Service officers with an unusual scenario on arrival.

Paramedics were called to a single-vehicle rollover at 6.15am, but paramedics were unable to locate the patient.

The northbound crash affected traffic towards the Coast causing morning delays for motorists.

Then just before 7am, the paramedics were called to another crash in the same area.

That second crash involved two vehicles with three patients being assessed.

It is still yet to be determined whether the two crashes are linked.

Queensland Police have reported the traffic congestion on the Bruce as "significant" and advise motorists to use caution on the roads. 

Motorists heading south to Brisbane say the traffic is banked all the way past Caboolture. 

More to follow.

bruce highway crash editors picks elimbah queensland ambulance service road safety sunshine coast
