Multi-vehicle Bruce Hwy crash sparks 'significant' gridlock

Major gridlock on the Bruce Hwy after a multi-vehicle crash.

A CRASH on the Bruce Highway at Elimbah this morning presented Queensland Ambulance Service officers with an unusual scenario on arrival.

Paramedics were called to a single-vehicle rollover at 6.15am, but paramedics were unable to locate the patient.

Elimbah crash: Traffic on the Bruce Highway banking up after a crash at Elimbah this morning. Video via Amy Ratcliffe.

The northbound crash affected traffic towards the Coast causing morning delays for motorists.

Then just before 7am, the paramedics were called to another crash in the same area.

That second crash involved two vehicles with three patients being assessed.

It is still yet to be determined whether the two crashes are linked.

Queensland Police have reported the traffic congestion on the Bruce as "significant" and advise motorists to use caution on the roads.

Motorists heading south to Brisbane say the traffic is banked all the way past Caboolture.

More to follow.