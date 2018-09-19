Menu
Login
Photo: File
Photo: File Craig Warhurst
Breaking

Bruce Hwy grinds to halt as crash sparks major congestion

Bill Hoffman
by
19th Sep 2018 5:41 PM

THE Bruce Highway resembles a 10km carpark south of Caloundra after a car has careened into a ditch separating the north and southbound lanes.

The incident has occurred 3-4km south of the Caloundra turn off and is causing delays in excess of 30 minutes.

Commuter Jeff Addison said police were in attendance.

One lane has now been closed as emergency workers attempt to extricate a patient from the vehicle.

The crash has occurred near Bells Creek.

bruce highway crash editors picks
The Sunshine Coast Daily

Top Stories

    A h-app-y win to power innovation and change

    A h-app-y win to power innovation and change

    News Tech-savvy teens pave the way to sustainability

    No dry in generosity at Palm Lake Resort

    No dry in generosity at Palm Lake Resort

    News Resort residents do their bit for farmers

    Artist's brush helps farmers in drought

    Artist's brush helps farmers in drought

    News Open Studios helps drought funding

    Author living her own fantasy

    Author living her own fantasy

    News Novel nominated for international award

    Local Partners