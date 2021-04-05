Menu
Traffic congestion builds on the Bruce Hwy as the Easter long weekend comes to an end. Picture: RACQ
News

Bruce Hwy nightmare as crash adds to major delays

by Danielle O’Neal
5th Apr 2021 11:32 AM
A multi-vehicle Bruce Hwy crash on the Sunshine Coast is adding to significant delays caused by holiday traffic.

The crash occurred at Tanawha, just after the Cooroy exit, about 11.20am. There is more than 8km of congestion before the scene of the crash.

It comes as slow-moving congestion was already building on the Bruce Highway southbound at Elimbah and Beerwah about 11am.

Motorists are being warned of long delays and poor visibility on the Bruce Hwy. Picture: RACQ
Congestion was also building on the Sunshine Motorway on-ramp to the Bruce Highway at Sippy Downs.

In total, there is about 38km of congestion between the Sunshine and Brisbane, causing delays of almost half an hour.

RACQ have warned several roads are impacted by flash flooding from the weekend's rain - before you jump in the car make sure your journey isn't impacted.

A severe weather system feared to hit southeast Queensland today is continuing to move west, away from the southeast coastline.

