Brush with Baz makes a real scene for artistry

MILESTONE: Ian Richter with his former scenic artist boss Ross Turner who also won an lifetime achievement award - the latter for live performance theatre while Ian's was for cinema. Diabolique Photography

NOOSA scenic artist Ian Richter admits his line of cinematic work is fast fading with the unstoppable advance of computer generation, but still relishes the time his backdrop won over Australian director Baz Luhrmann on the set of Moulin Rouge!

"I was on Moulin Rouge! for eight months, that was a big one,” Ian said still on a high from having received the Australian Production Design Guild lifetime achievement award held in Sydney.

"They had camera tests right at the very beginning with one of my backdrops put behind a window and then in another window they had a gree screen for computer generated (image).

"And Baz went with painted back drops - he said 'that's the look I want'.”

Ian said even back then it was increasingly rare to do painted backdrops for sets, but Baz liked the theatrical look of his work and the moods his images evoked.

That was shot at Fox Studios in Sydney with Baz in close contact with him.

"He would tell you exactly what he wanted and I'd say 'I know where you're going' and you'd give it to him and he was happy,” Ian said.

His last scenic art work was for the movie Singularity and among his large body of work he includes Anna And the King plus Aussie favourite Babe 2: Pig In The City.

"It's a dying thing now,” he said of his scenic art.

Ian started his artworks back in 1976 at JC Williamson Theatres in Melbourne and worked on the movie Eliza Frazer.

"It was a huge surprise and honour to be informed that I had won the award. So it was an amazing night to be able to catch up with people spanning my whole life in film.”

Ian has embarked on a new art format, negative photography, which coincides with his decision to finally win his personal battle with the bottle.

"That's where I'm headed now,” he said

One of his major 2m photo prints has been donated to the Hospital Alcohol and Drugs Department of Royal Brisbane Hospital where he underwent his "detox”.

"I've done my two-year anniversary of no alcohol now, so that was a thank you from me to them, " Ian said.

"I had the negative version and then I had the image of a doorway with some steps going up to it, and that was relative to me going into the positive version.”