Brushing up for a worthy charity Rose

TAG artist Avril Hare plays host to MP Sandy Bolton at the Katie Roase Cottage fundraiser. Contributed

TINBEERWAH Art Group members, in an inspired burst, have raised $1100 for Katie Rose Cottage through their successful weekend art show.

Guests at the opening included Noosa MP Sandy Bolton and Noosa Councillor Ingrid Jackson.

John Gabrielson, CEO of Katie Rose Cottage, talked about the hospice before declaring the art show open.

He thanked TAG and the community for their ongoing support which has enabled the hospice to have three rooms fully operational.

Many paintings were snapped up on the opening night and sales continued throughout the weekend to locals and out-of-town visitors.

Art show co-ordinator Jan Cooke said proceeds from the gold coin entry, raffle and a percentage from artists' sales had raised $1100 for Katie Rose. If you missed the art show, Tinbeerwah Art Group will be displaying some of their paintings at the Noosa Civic in October. For further details phone Jan Cooke on

5473 0235 or 0412 769 351 or Avril Hare 5448 1448.