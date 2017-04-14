Brushing up on Elanda protest

ELANDA ACTION: looking to keep Elanda Point just the way it is.

A DAY after an enthusiastic gathering of about 100 supporters turned out for their "peaceful paint and paddle to Protect Elanda Point”, the importance of plans to build a commercial jetty there was not lost on Noosa Council.

Some "keep Elanda Point natural” supporters were in the public gallery for the Tuesday council planning and environment committee meeting where Elanda was the second agenda item.

Environmental staff want the councillors to authorise an opposing submission to the Department of National Parks for the Eco Camp application to downgrade a fish habitat management zone to allow commercial tour boats to operate out of Elanda Point.

Cr Ingrid Jackson has requested the submission be dealt with this Tuesday at 10am as part of the council's general committee to discuss the issue.

"It's particularly important that all councillors are sitting at

the table because it's such a significant issue of such public interest,” Cr

Jackson said.

"We're very keen to make sure everyone is together to have a say and work together on this.”

Musicians and artists turned out in force to help protect the area's unique environment, alongside groups like the Noosa Community Biosphere Association and Sunshine Coast Environment Council (SCEC).

SCEC President Vivien Griffin said: "It is imperative that our community fully understands the significant problems of the downgrade proposal.”

"The Everglades and upper Noosa River are magnificent wilderness areas of international ecological value.

"We must all be vigilant in protecting them for the future,” she said.

Former ranger-in-charge of the upper Noosa River section Dave Batt said: "There is only one place like the upper Noosa River, for people who want to enjoy nature at its rawest,”

"The area has many values, natural conservation, cultural heritage and nature-based recreation.

"If approved, the proposed Elanda Point development will radically increase visitation with no clear benefit to the environment and likely displacement of existing users.”

Meanwhile a proposal report has been tabled in the council by Wade Batty of the Discovery Group, which wants to operate out of the jetty as part of a major redevelopment of the local camping ground.

Mr Batty said due to the "insignificant scale” of the proposed jetty infrastruc- ture there would be no impediment to marine navigation or any other recreational users of Lake Cootharaba.

"There will be minimum visual impairment.

"The Discovery Group holds 99% of the QPWS commercial permits in the Cooloola National Park and has significant capacity to facilitate commercial operations.”

The report said there is "zero risk” that other commercial "access/ operators” can develop in this area.