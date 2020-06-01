Menu
Bryant’s haunting reminder for America

by James McKern
1st Jun 2020 10:17 AM | Updated: 10:17 AM

 

Six years ago Eric Garner gasped "I can't breathe" after being placed in a chokehold by a New York police officer.

The officer in question escaped charges, despite a coroner ruling Mr Garner's death a homicide.

Footage of the incident and Garner's death led to national "Black Lives Matter" protests and saw high-profile athletes across America come together against the incident.

The US once again finds itself in a similar situation following the death of George Floyd after he continually told Minneapolis police officers he couldn't breathe.

As the country descends into chaos with protests and riots taking place across at least 30 cities, Vanessa Bryant provided a reminder with an image of her late husband and NBA legend Kobe Bryant wearing an "I can't breathe" shirt from six years ago.

"My husband wore this shirt years ago and yet here we are again. #ICANTBREATHE," she captioned the image.

"Life is so fragile. Life is so unpredictable. Life is too short. Let's share and embrace the beautiful qualities and similarities we all share as people. Drive out hate. Teach respect and love for all at home and school. Spread LOVE. Fight for change- register to VOTE. Do not use innocent lives lost as an excuse to loot. Be an example of the change we want to see. #blacklivesmatter."

NBA players across the league wore "I can't breathe" shirts back in 2014 following the death of Garner with LeBron James uploading an image of himself from back then with a caption that showed his disbelief: "STILL!!!!".

View this post on Instagram

STILL!!!! 🤬😢😤

A post shared by LeBron James (@kingjames) on

Aussie NBA superstar Ben Simmons also posted his own outrage over the latest incident to rock America and the black community by proclaiming "enough is enough" alongside an image of him wearing the shirt from six years ago.

Former NBA player Stephen Jackson delivered a powerful speech following the death of close friend George Floyd during a protest rally in Minneapolis.

"I'm here because they're not gonna demean the character of George Floyd, my twin," Jackson said while wearing a black hoodie with the phrase "RIP George Floyd" written across his chest.

"A lot of times, when police do things they know that's wrong, the first thing they try to do is cover it up, and bring up their background - to make it seem like the bulls - that they did was worthy. When was murder ever worthy? But if it's a black man, it's approved.

"You can't tell me, when that man has his knee on my brother's neck - taking his life away, with his hand in his pocket - that that smirk on his face didn't say, 'I'm protected.' You can't tell me that he didn't feel that it was his duty to murder my brother, and that he knew he was gonna get away with it. You can't tell me that wasn't the look on his face."

Originally published as Bryant's haunting reminder for America

