Bubble floats a purple 'sailor' into Noosa shores

WALKING along the beach you may have noticed empty purple snail shells especially after strong winds or a storm. These shells belong to the common violet snail (Janthina Janthina)

The common violet snail is not unique to our area. They are found throughout the worlds tropical and temperate oceans. They share the oceans surface with other planktonic organisms.

This extensive habitat gives them prime access to an abundant food supply. The violet snail floats alongside its prey, feeding on small jelly fish like blue bottles and by-the-wind sailers. Violet snails use a clever camouflage trick known as countershading. The snail floats along upside down on its bubble raft. The underneath of the snails shell is dark to blend with the deep blue of the ocean. As the seabirds fly above they only see the deep blue ocean surface.

The violet snails predators beneath the ocean such as fish, sea turtles, other molluscs and nudibranchs see things entirely differently.

The snails lighter coloured top of its shell blends with the light coming through the ocean surface. The predators swim below the violet snail seeing nothing more than the sky.

The violet snails bubble raft along with its thin shell allows it to stay permanently afloat. It can't swim, so relies on the wind and the currents to determine its course.

To build the bubble raft the violet snail releases air bubbles either from inside its shell or it makes them by using its foot to agitate the surrounding water. Mucous is then secreted from a gland in the foot over the air bubbles trapping them. This then hardens and forms the snails bubble raft.

Violet snails start life as males maturing into females gradually. The female broods its young. The miniature male violet snails are released into the ocean, where the cycle begins again.

If you happen to see a violet snail floating on the oceans surface beware if you pick it up. The violet snail secretes a purple dye which will stain your hand but not for long.