Buble and big sound for the Junction

Rhydian Lewis and The Residuals are heading to The J, Noosa, on Friday, November 22.

Rhydian Lewis and The Residuals are heading to The J, Noosa, on Friday, November 22.

RHYDIAN Lewis and his big band The Residuals are heading to The J, Noosa on Friday, November 22 for a one night only performance of, World On a String – The Ultimate Bublé Experience, with a Touch of Christmas.

With sold out shows a regular occurrence, Rhydian and his band are fast becoming Australia’s answer to the likes of Michael Bublé and Frank Sinatra.

The show particularly appeals to those who enjoy ‘The Rat Pack’ genre of musical entertainment.

Performing all the hits you would expect to hear at a Bublé concert like the original hits, Home, Everything and also featuring songs Sway, Save The Last Dance For Me, Moondance, Heartache Tonight, Mack The Knife, Feeling Good and To Love Somebody.

The 10-piece big band includes some of the most talented and fun musicians around.

Special guest star, Melissa Western from Brisbane, will perform a handful of duets and Christmas songs.

Rhydian and his band have performed at venues like The Basement in Sydney, Brisbane Jazz Club and The Cooly Rocks Festival, and are the only Australian band to feature on The Ministry Of Sound’s first ever Swing Dance Album, released in the US, UK, Canada and Ireland.

The audience will laugh, hear stories and be moved by some truly touching music and interesting facts about Bublé at critical times in his life and the reasons behind some of his biggest hit songs.

The show also includes some of Michael Bublé’s finest Christmas songs to bring you a touch of festive spirit.

This heartwarming and humorous show will be an enjoyable evening for Bublé, Christmas and music lovers.