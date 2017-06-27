Budget $6m boost for Noosa's critical walkway

UPGRADING: AN artist's impression of the new Park Rd boardwalk.

ONE of Noosa Council's major infrastructure spends to be funded this Thursday at the Council's budget adoption includes $6.5 million "signature project” to upgrade the Park Rd boardwalk.

This is part of a $24 million capital works program included in the budget.

The favourite visitor walk makeover will be constructed between Little Cove and the entrance to Noosa National Park which is so important it is listed the council's operational plan.

"It is our signature capital works project for the next financial year,” Mayor Tony Wellington said at its previous pre-budget meeting.

"The headland section of the Noosa National Park is the most visited national park in Queensland.

"Every year, well over a million people walk along the boardwalk between Hastings St and the park. It is an absolutely key piece of local infrastructure,” he said.

Cr Jurisevic thanked council CEO Brett de Chastel for prioritising this due to its significance to the Noosa economy.

"It is an iconic part and a significant proponent in the tourism economic drivers for the future, so I'm very pleased to see it there, acknowledging the economic value it potentially brings,” he said.

"The first stage of the boardwalk, from First Point to Little Cove, was replaced under the amalgamated council. The rest of it is rapidly deteriorating and requires regular upkeep.”

The mayor said the design work is complete and now the project can go out to tender to begin work.

"Plainly we will have to juggle most of the work to avoid peak holiday periods, so the whole thing may not be completed until mid to late 2018,” he said.

Project reference group member Cr Brian Stockwell said: "Community organisations, residents and Tourism Noosa have been on board throughout the design process, making valuable contributions to the reference group”.

"The end result will be very stylish but also very Noosa. The low-impact construction technique will create viewing areas.”