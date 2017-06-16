Budget snub a blow to Tewantin Tafe

NOOSA has been thrown little more than loose change by the State Government as funding for local projects like the Tewantin TAFE campus transformation go begging.

In a splurge by Labor Treasurer Curtis Pitt that saw a $10.2 billion spend on infrastructure including $2billion for Brisbane Cross River Rail, and $16.6 billion on health, Noosa Shire's handout is in the measly millions.

An underwhelmed Noosa MP Glen Elmes said of the lost budget opportunities in Noosa: "I was disappointed with one and really, really sh...y with the other one.”

The other being the abandoned TAFE campus which Mr Elmes fears if not salvaged soon, will continue to decay until someone "puts a torch to the place”.

"The disappointment was Beckmans Rd,” Mr Elmes said of Noosa's transport corridor which is long overdue for duplication.

He said Beckmans Rd was listed for $422,000 for some duplication planning.

"They've already spent $192,000 this year, they're set down to spend $210,000 in the 2017-18 financial year and another $20,000 in the 2018-19 financial year.

"The only way you're going to get Beckmans Rd up is a political decision by government.”

He said along Kin Kin Rd there would be $1 million spent on improving a single- lane bridge signage and approaches to increase visibility.

Mr Elmes had been told the cost to replace this bottleneck with a two-way bridge would be $16 million.

At Cooroy, which is not in his electorate, the Cooroy connection road at Tulip St will have $261,000 to improve intersections and Cooroy connection road link planning will receive $400,000.

Mr Elmes is incensed the State Government has wasted a chance to turn the TAFE campus buildings into "something of value”.

"Today was an opportunity to do something about a piece of infrastructure that's actually there, not like Beckmans Rd that we'd like to build.”

One of the budget's biggest ticket items for Noosa was $2 million for the Lake Macdonald dam upgrade, but Mr Elmes said this was part of an ongoing $88 million project.

Mr Pitt, who predicts 3% state economic growth by 2017-18, also allocated $706,092 in 2018-19, out of a $1million total spend to help Noosa Council construct the Peregian Digital Hub to create a centralised location for innovation. Noosa may also share in the $54.3million in 2017-18 to expand social housing in Sunshine Coast and Moreton Bay regions.

There is also a $25 million pot over five years to grow the international education and training sector including for that region.

State-wide $35 million over two years for national parks will go towards job-creating capital works.