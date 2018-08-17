Building room for new learning surge

GOING UP: Sunshine Beach High principal Paul Fitzgerald with students Courtney Steel and Stephanie Welsh show MP Sandy Bolton the site of the new classrooms.

SURGING numbers in senior student ranks is about to see Sunshine Beach State High School undergo a more than $1.75million expansion.

The classroom investment set to be delivered by the start of school in 2020 will help ensure the popular learning centre will not see classes bursting at the seams.

"There are basically 10 new classrooms with eight rooms and an extension to the music block with a double classroom with storage and small ensemble practice space,” principal Paul Fitzgerald said.

He said a new a staff room was also part of the State Government's 2020 plan.

"A lot of schools have got a smaller group of Year 11s, but we don't,” he said.

"We actually have more in Year 11 this year than graduated last year.

"This is very needed as we had four classrooms put out the front of the school at the start of the year - they'll go and these will take their place. Our music program has probably quadrupled in size since when we started.”

Member for Noosa Sandy Bolton has visited the school for a briefing on the expansion.

"This is a major boost to the school,” Ms Bolton said.

"I'm thrilled to see that infrastructure is keeping pace with the growth of Sunshine Beach High as it provides students, educators and staff the needed facilities to provide good learning experiences and education outcomes.”

The contract for the construction work is expected to be awarded in late November.

Cooran State School and Noosa State School have also been successful in the current budget year, acquiring funds for new upgrades and refubs totalling $320,000.

"We have incredible schools in our Noosa electorate and this funding is welcome news,” Ms Bolton said.

"It has been wonderful to get around speaking with principals and teachers on current and future needs, and meeting with school leaders to hear their views on school and community life, which is always insightful and very much appreciated.”

Peter Gardiner