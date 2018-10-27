Bulk-billed MRIs on the cards

The Noosa Radiology are applying to have Medicare eligible MRI scans.

NOOSA Radiology is submitting an application for the recently announced Federal Government Department of Health plan to provide new Medicare funding for up to 30 additional MRI units and upgrades in metropolitan and regional areas across Australia.

Practice manager Sandy Rogers said if successful the outcome would see eligible Medicare customers bulk billed, which was a big win for the Noosa community.

"If Noosa Radiology's application is successful, patients will not have to travel as far as Caloundra and there would be no out of pocket cost for Medicare eligible MRI scans,” Ms Rogers said.

MRI scans can be vital in diagnosing various medical conditions and managing radiologist Dr Drew McMenamin said with better access could be lifesaving.

"Reducing waiting times for diagnoses by increasing access to MRI will result in improved outcomes for our patients,” Dr McMenamin said.

"MRI is a safe and highly accurate diagnostic tool without the use of radiation.

"The scope of clinical applications for MRI continues to increase from imaging the brain, spine and joints to diagnosis and staging of breast cancer, prostate cancer and rectal cancer.”

Ms Rogers said Noosa Radiology offer a comprehensive imaging service for several health professional specialists locally.

"Not only would this upgraded Medicare licence support patients by reducing out of pocket costs and reducing travel times, this will continue to improve the quality of health care services locally,” she said.