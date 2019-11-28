BULK BILLING: Last GP centre pulls the pin

CHANGE: Noosa Outlook Medical Centre will no longer 100 per cent bulk bill for all patients from January 1.

CHANGE: Noosa Outlook Medical Centre will no longer 100 per cent bulk bill for all patients from January 1.

NOOSA’S last 100 per cent bulk-billing medical centre is set to stop offering Medicare’s rebate service due to rising costs and a frozen levy making it “unsustainable”for business.

Noosa Outlook Medical Centre is believed to be the only medical practice in the Noosa region offering full bulk billing to all patients.

Owner Claire Lawrence said as of January 1, 2020, the practice would operate under a mixed billing status, offering rebates only to those eligible.

“Noosa Outlook Medical Centre has been a medical practice that chooses to accept the scheduled Medicare rebate as full payment for their services,” Dr Lawrence said.

“However, these rebates don’t often cover the full cost of delivering a high-quality health service.”

Dr Lawrence said the government’s indexation of Medicare rebates had not kept pace with the cost of living, which was placing “unsustainable pressure” on general practices.

“I know this news may come as a shock to many of our loyal patients, but the cost of running this business – escalating rental costs, medical supplies, amenities, staff wages – as a pure bulk-billing practice just isn’t sustainable.”

The health insurance subsidy scheme was frozen in 2013, meaning scheduled fees GPs can charge, and the rebates patients can claim when they are privately billed, are the same today as they were six years ago.

“While Health Minister Greg Hunt ended the freeze on rebates for basic GP consultations in 2017, more than 100 GP services have remained frozen, including urgent after-hours care and mental health plans,” Dr Lawrence said.

“This has forced GPs to absorb the rising cost of providing care in order to keep services accessible and affordable.”

Despite the change to billing, Dr Lawrence said she would continue to provide quality health care to the local community.

“As the owner and principal GP of Noosa Outlook Medical Centre, I work hard and am 100 per cent committed to the community I provide health care for. This will not change.

“It is about valuing good health care. We pay for a cup of coffee and our haircut and don’t expect the price to be waived.”

Dr Lawrence said there would be exemptions to private billing for DVA card holders, pension card holders, healthcare card holders, babies, toddlers and schoolchildren, mental health care plans and GP management plans/team care arrangements.

“We want to reassure our patients that this move will not affect everyone. We thank our wonderful patients for their understanding at a difficult time of transition,” she said.

The practice is also on the lookout for a new GP and is campaigning to the community to #FindaGPforNoosaOutlook.

“We lose Dr Cameron Knapp, one of our GPs, in February 2020 as he embarks upon a life as a new father, looking after his soon-to-be-born baby,” Dr Lawrence said.

“GP recruitment remains another challenge for us here, and whilst we will be putting into place measures to make sure his patients are cared for, if anyone was to know a GP that would like to work at our practice, then give us a bell.”